Cody Rhodes Tells Fan To Keep Watching AEW

Cody Rhodes recently responded to a fan on Twitter and encouraged them to keep watching AEW. Rhodes has also re-branded his Twitter account back to “Cody Rhodes” after it had been “AEW Community Outreach” for some time.

The fan has since made their account private but they suggested they were not interested in watching AEW anymore now that Rhodes has left.

“I’d encourage you to still watch it – I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t alone Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well Wrestling is thriving,” Rhodes Tweeted in response.

I’d encourage you to still watch it – I was very lucky that my hard work led me to be that face, but I wasn’t alone



Nick/Matt/Kenny/Chicken/Jericho/MJF/Hang were as well, and all the new girls and guys putting in a shift now as well



Wrestling is thriving https://t.co/g4PGh8Rp2l — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) February 17, 2022

Rhodes’ departure from AEW was reported to have been due to concerns over his loss of booking power in the promotion. Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated had the following to say regarding the reasons why Rhodes did not re-sign with AEW.

“While Rhodes was never intended to overstay his welcome in the world title picture, one key factor that led to this exit was losing all responsibilities involving booking. That is a role where (Tony) Khan, who is the head of creative, has taken full rein. Originally, Rhodes was part of that process. As great as Dusty Rhodes was as a performer, his contributions as a booker are an integral part of his legacy. For Rhodes, AEW represented another chance to pay homage to his father as a booker while also further cementing his own legacy. Losing that opportunity in AEW hurt Rhodes more than any loss he suffered in the ring,” Barrasso wrote.