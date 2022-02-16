Report: Cody Rhodes Returning To WWE Without Brandi

It looks like Cody Rhodes is WWE-bound but not his wife if a new report holds true.

Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated is reporting that Cody is on his way to WWE after making his surprise exit from AEW. Cody was not only an on-air talent and EVP for the company, but he was also one of the founding members of AEW.

Cody In, Brandi Out

The report also notes that while Cody will be returning to WWE, Brandi Rhodes will not. Brandi had been a ring announcer for WWE under the name “Eden Stiles.”

There’s been much speculation regarding Brandi’s backstage reputation during her time with AEW. Wade Keller of PWTorch reported that not many people had nice things to say about Brandi and her role as Chief Brand Officer in AEW.

Keller’s report was disputed by Vickie Guerrero and Red Velvet on social media.

“Me and I think it’s very disrespectful and rude how you guys can make comments and have people believe things that are not true,” Red Velvet said. “Back off and just be happy for people in their new endeavors. Good day!”

Vickie Guerrero had the following to say about the report from Wade.

“This is disappointing, a story breaks and the media knows all the facts! I can vouch for Brandi Rhodes she is professional & my friend over 10 years…she carries herself with integrity on and off the camera.”

Time will tell if this report holds up but the signs seem to indicate that Cody is well on his way back to performing for the WWE Universe.