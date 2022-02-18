Cody Rhodes Yet To Sign With WWE, Could Still Return To AEW

Cody Rhodes leaving AEW and returning to WWE is reportedly not yet a done deal. According to a report from Fightful, Rhodes has yet to sign with WWE and could still potentially return to the company. It is still expected that he will sign with WWE, however.

It was also noted that the 2nd season of “Rhodes to the Top” on TNT has not been cancelled. Filming for the season has already begun. Rhodes is also a judge on TBS’ “Go Big Show” as well.

Rhodes’ pending departure from AEW was also addressed recently in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Dave Meltzer noted that people close to the situation believe that Rhodes was given a big offer by WWE to return to the company. It is also believed that Tony Khan did have the option to renew Rhodes’ contract for 2 more years as part of the 3-year deal they signed in 2019. It is not clear why Khan neglected to do so, however.

“Some close to the situation believed he got such a big offer from WWE after becoming a free agent that he couldn’t turn it down. But there is still the unanswered question of why his contract wasn’t rolled over because legally Khan did have control to prevent this from happening,” Meltzer wrote.

“Both Khan and the Rhodes family had agreed not to comment on the reasons for the split,” he continued.