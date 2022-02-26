Corey Graves Reveals He Has Been Medically Cleared For In-Ring Return

Corey Graves has been teasing an in-ring return for a while. For a time, there were even rumors of him making a comeback at the Royal Rumble but it didn’t happen.

Though this doesn’t mean that we are not going to see the former NXT star back in action, as he has confirmed that he is cleared for a return.

Graves recently revealed this news during his interview with TMZ. He said that he spent some time with doctors in the middle of last year:

“It [wrestling again]’s crossed my mind. I went and spent some time with doctors in the middle of last year. I kinda got the itch. I think this is one of the first times I’m saying this publicly. I have been medically cleared to compete.”

Though Corey Graves later explained that returning to ring is not an immediate goal for him. It’s something he needed to know for his sanity because his journey got cut short:

“So I went and did the necessary steps and it turns out that I’m a little more okay than I thought I was. Never say never. It’s not an immediate goal, but you can’t ever take the wrestler out of my heart.”

The Savior of Misbehavior had to retire from in-ring action in 2014 after suffering a couple of concussions. There is no word yet on when he might make his actual return.