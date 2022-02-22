Tuesday, February 22, 2022
NWA Unveils Crockett Cup 2022 Brackets

By Chris Stephens

The National Wrestling Alliance is bringing back the Crockett Cup next month. The promotion last held the tournament in 2019. They announced the brackets for the single-elimination tournament recently in a video posted to their YouTube channel.

1st Round

  1. #1 NWA Tag Team Champions La Rebelión (Bestia 666 and Mecha Wolf) vs #16 TBD
  2. #8 The End (Parrow & Odinson) vs. #9 Hawk Aerie (PJ and Luke)
  3. #5 Strictly Business (Thom Latimer & Chris Adonis) vs. #12 Gold Rushhh (Jordan Clearwater & Marshe Rockett)
  4. #4 British Invasion (Doug Williams and TBA) vs. The Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor, Captain YUMA, Jeremiah Plunkett, and/or Rush Freeman)
  5. #3 The OGK (Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) vs. #14 The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky)
  6. #6 Da Pope & Mims vs. #11 The Cardonas (Mike Knox & VSK)
  7. #7 Aron Stevens & JR Kratos vs. #10 Dirty Sexy Boys (JTG and Dirty Dango)
  8. #2 The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe vs. #15 TBA

Quarter-Finals

  1. Winner of 1st round Match #1 vs Winner of 1st round Match #2
  2. Winner of 1st round Match #3 vs Winner of 1st round Match #4
  3. Winner of 1st round Match #5 vs Winner of 1st round Match #6
  4. Winner of 1st round Match #7 vs Winner of 1st round Match #8

Semi-Finals

  1. Winner of Quarter Final Match #1 vs Winner of Quarter Final Match #2
  2. Winner of Quarter Final Match #3 vs Winner of Quarter Final Match #4

Also booked for the show is Matt Cardona defending his newly won NWA World Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis.

