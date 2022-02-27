DDP Reveals What Cody Rhodes Told Him About AEW Exit

Wrestling legend “Diamond” Dallas Page is a long time friend of the Rhodes family, and thus, may be able to provide some insight into why Cody has left All Elite Wrestling.

Rhodes’ exit from the company he helped start came out on February 15th, with both Cody and Brandi Rhodes commenting on their exits, as well as an official company statement on the news. Since then, there has been nothing new to report despite rumors persisting that Cody will sign with WWE.

DDP shed some light on the Cody situation during an interview with Fightful. A portion of that interview was released early via Fightful Select.

“Cody called me two days before,” Page said. “He said, ‘Listen, I’m gonna tell you something. But I can only tell you so much. But I know if I don’t call you and tell you, you’re gonna want to kill me. You’ll be so pissed off, so I have to call and tell you that I love Tony Khan. He’s a great guy. He loves me. But we’re gonna split up and I want to go off and do something else. I can’t tell you about what it is right now, but I promise at some point I will.'”

Page explained, “I don’t want to know sometimes. You know what I mean? I want to be surprised. I gave him all of my viewpoints on everything. I don’t know if you’re doing this, I don’t know if you’re doing that, I don’t know if you’re doing this. But I gave him my viewpoints and then Cody’s a man. He’s very successful. To me whatever he does, I wish him the best. I hope I helped him with some of my insights to help direct him. But he’s gonna do what he’s gonna do.”

Several reports have circulated about Cody potentially losing influence backstage at AEW and that being a catalyst for his leaving the company. The two sides were unable to come to an agreement on a new contract, and AEW also opted to not utilize their option on Cody’s initial deal with the company. Per Dave Meltzer, Cody and Brandi had three year contracts with two year rollover options that were not exercised by Tony Khan.

