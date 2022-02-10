Doudrop Explains How Becky Lynch Has Inspired Her

Doudrop may have just had a rivalry with Becky Lynch on WWE TV but outside of the ring, “The Man” has served as an inspiration to the former Piper Niven.

Becky is the current Raw Women’s Championship. She has built herself up as one of the top stars in WWE thanks to her rise in 2018 going into 2019 where she became the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion.

“The Man” Is An Inspiration

During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Doudrop admitted that Becky has been an inspiration for her in terms of going from rags to riches (h/t 411Mania.com).

“I think it’s maybe a coincidence or it could’ve been by design subconsciously. I think the two of us have like a little bit of respect for each other because we have come from similar places – middle of nowhere Scotland and Ireland and doing the indies and wrestling all over the place.

“So, she knows that I know what it was like kind of a thing, which is nice. I’m going to try and paraphrase this story, my uncle, who’s won bodybuilding competitions and stuff, he told me this story that nobody thought it was possible for someone to do a 400-pound deadlift and then one year, one guy did it, he broke the record, he was the deadlifting champion.

“Then the same year, five other people did it. It’s all about perceptions and if you think it can be achieved, you can do it but if you don’t think it can be achieved you can’t do it.

“So for me, she was the one who showed it is possible to come from this place and succeed and get to the top. She was just such a pinnacle of your dreams are possible but you just gotta keep working through it.”

Doudrop was unsuccessful in her bid to capture the Raw Women’s Title from Becky at the Royal Rumble event. Time will tell if she will be able to break the glass ceiling and eventually become a world champion under the WWE banner.