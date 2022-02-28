Drew McIntyre Reacts To Cesaro’s WWE Departure

Drew McIntyre has given his take on Cesaro and WWE failing to come to terms on a new deal.

Cesaro had been with WWE since 2011 when he competed under the FCW developmental system. Throughout his run with the company, Cesaro held the United States Championship and was a seven-time tag team titleholder.

Earlier this month, PWInsider reported that Cesaro “quietly” made his exit from WWE when his contract expired. He doesn’t have a non-compete clause since he was never released.

Drew McIntyre’s Take On Cesaro’s Exit

Appearing as a guest on the In The Kliq podcast, Drew McIntyre shared his view on Cesaro’s departure from WWE (h/t Fightful).

“That’s a shame. So many people come and go from the company. I’m one of them, and we always see each other down the line, but it sucks more when it’s a friend and somebody that you really want to wrestle.

“That was my number one match, I think it was his number one match. We’ve both and wrestling for 20 years, but never had a singles match. So we’re gonna be a bit longer, it’ll happen eventually. But, you know, he’s got his family. He’s got his new kid, and he’s going to be just fine. He is far too talented not to be.”

It’ll be interesting to see where Cesaro will go from here. It isn’t out of the realm of possibility that negotiations with WWE could reopen. Of course, companies such as AEW may be on the table as well as NJPW, and Impact Wrestling. There’s always the indies as well.