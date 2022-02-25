Drew McIntyre Credits “John Cena Approach” For Quick Return

Drew McIntyre says his speedy return can be attributed to the mentality John Cena has used during rehab.

McIntyre was briefly out of action due to a neck injury. It didn’t take long for the former two-time WWE Champion to get back on the horse, however. He ended up making his return at the Royal Rumble event and had a singles match with Madcap Moss at Elimination Chamber.

Drew McIntyre’s Impressive Recovery

Drew McIntyre made an appearance on the Sports Guys Talk Wrestling podcast and said he took the “John Cena approach” in order to speed up the recovery process.

“They dropped a lighting rig on my head and I came back three and a half weeks later. I think everybody, including the doctor, was surprised at how soon I was able to come back. They told me, ‘You’re not making the Rumble. WrestleMania is possible, but let’s say it’s unlikely right now.’

“‘Okay Doc, no problem. I went straight to rehab and I’ve always had the John Cena approach to rehab with every injury. What’s the most I can do for maximum benefit? ‘Well, you could come twice a day for six days a week, but that would be crazy.’

“‘Done.’ I did that, rehab-wise, twice a day, six days a week, while also working out, so three times a day, six days a week, take Sunday off. When I saw the doctor a few weeks later, they were like, ‘Alright, wow, you’re a cyborg, probably why you were called the Scottish Terminator. I guess you’re ready to go.”

McIntyre has been involved in a feud with Madcap Moss and Happy Corbin. As mentioned, McIntyre has already defeated Moss and is now turning his attention to Corbin.