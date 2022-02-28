Drew McIntyre Reveals His First Reaction To Scary Madcap Moss Bump

Drew McIntyre has detailed what his initial reaction was to the gnarly bump Madcap Moss took in their match at the Elimination Chamber event.

On Feb. 19, McIntyre and Moss had a singles match inside the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia. At one point during the match, McIntyre hit a reverse Alabama Slam and Moss landed awkwardly on his head and neck.

There was a look of concern on the face of Happy Corbin and referee Jessika Carr immediately checked on Madcap Moss. The good news is, Moss was able to finish the match and he was reportedly feeling fine after being checked out by WWE’s medical staff.

McIntyre’s Initial Reaction

The folks at In The Kliq got a chance to speak with Drew McIntyre and asked him about the scary bump. McIntyre said he didn’t know just how bad it looked initially (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“I didn’t realize how bad it was, but I saw the clip back. I understand that, let’s just say, he zigged when he should have zagged. The move didn’t go the way it’s supposed to go. I was aware of that, but I did not realize how bad it was. And the fact that you know, he was okay. I did double-check that. I could see it in his eyes he was good. He was double-checking to make sure he could finish the match and after the fact, the necessary precautions were taken, and thankfully now he’s all good.”

McIntyre has been feuding with Moss and Corbin in the leadup to WrestleMania. The former two-time WWE Champion made his return at the Royale Rumble after being taken out by Moss and Corbin in storyline.

The reality was McIntyre needed a short break to heal from a neck injury.