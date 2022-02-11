Drew McIntyre Reveals What WWE Fans Tell Him Most When They Interact

Drew McIntyre is feeling the love from the WWE Universe.

McIntyre was heavily relied on by WWE during the COVID-19 pandemic era. During that time, fans weren’t allowed in attendance and WWE had to resort to creating a ThunderDome, utilizing a virtual crowd.

McIntyre became a two-time WWE Champion in the midst of the pandemic.

Drew McIntyre Gets His Flowers

When Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36, he did so without a crowd. Appearing on The Jake Asman Show, McIntyre said that nowadays, fans thank him for his efforts during the pandemic.

“These days, now that we can walk down the street, it’s pretty cool. It’s mostly, ‘Thank you,’ for the time period when obviously the world had shut down and every sport and entertainment company had went down and WWE gave the world an escape with some original content and I was WWE Champion at the time.

“[I was] kind of the face of WWE during that time and it’s amazing. Sometimes they’ll do these virtual Q&A’s or sometimes in person now where people can ask any question they want and usually, they took the time to thank myself and WWE and the WWE superstars for that time period and giving them that escape. So, that’s really cool.”

McIntyre remains a top player in WWE. He and Brock Lesnar were the remaining participants in this year’s Royal Rumble event. Lesnar ended up winning the match and he will go on to headline WrestleMania 38.

