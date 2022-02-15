Dustin Rhodes Addresses Cody & Brandi Leaving AEW

“The Natural” Dustin Rhodes reconfirms he is still with All Elite Wrestling.

His employers shocked the professional wrestling community with the announcement of Cody and Brandi Rhodes’s departure from the company. Both Cody and Brandi signed a multi-year contract with AEW before the the start of the promotion on Jan. 1, 2019. The “American Nightmare” confirmed reports on Jan. 26 that he didn’t have a contract with the company.

Cody’s lost his last match against Sammy Guevara at Beach Break on Jan. 26. The company teased a feud between Brandi and former UFC star Paige VanZant at AEW Dynamite on Feb. 2. It’s unclear what the company had planned for Brandi and Van Zant. However after failed contract negotiations, both Cody and Brandi decided to test free agency.

Now that both his brother and sister in law aren’t with AEW, fans have started to wonder if Dustin would leave the company. However, he shared on Twitter that he is still with his employer and doesn’t plan on leaving.

I love my brother #CodyRhodes. I love my sister in law @TheBrandiRhodes .

Whatever they decide to do in life, I support 110%. I am sad that they are gone, but the fucking train keeps moving. ???#LFG — Dustin Rhodes (@dustinrhodes) February 15, 2022

Why Did Dustin Rhodes Join AEW?

Before joining AEW, Dustin felt that he lost his passion for wrestling with WWE. Under the persona Goldust, he has wrestled for and left WWE on different occasions over the years. His his last stint with the company lasted for six years. After feeling underutilzed with his former employers, he requested his release. While not immediate, WWE granted Dustin’s release on Apr. 21, 2019.

In an interview with AEW Unrestricted on Apr. 23, 2020, Dustin shared why he lost his passion for wrestling in WWE.

“When you’re sitting at home for a couple of months with another company who doesn’t value you at all, and you’re sitting there knowing you have so much more to offer. You kind of lose your passion, and for the first time in my 31 years, I lost my passion for the wrestling business,” said Dustin(h/t Anutosh Bajpai).

‘The Natural’ Dustin Rhodes

He also discussed the moment he decided to ask for his release in the interview.

“They just will not give me the time of day, and I had enough.” said Rhodes,” I said enough was enough, and for the first time, I kind of stood up for myself in a big way and said, ‘I am quitting. I am asking you for my release. I am done. I’m not happy here anymore, said Dustin(h/t Anutosh Bajpai).

Dustin signed a multi-year contract with AEW on Aug. 30, 2019. While he has no interest in leaving, it’s unclear if AEW will renew his contact when it’s up.