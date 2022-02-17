Braun Strowman & EC3 Announce New Promotion, Say TV Deal Is Imminent

EC3 has run 2 events on PPV under the name “Free The Narrative” but is now launching a new promotion along with Braun Strowman. Two live events have been booked for March including a show that is scheduled to be a TV special. The promotion says an announcement regarding a television deal is imminent.

The new promotion will be named CYN, standing for “Control Your Narrative”. Their first show will be on March 5th from Orlando. They will then tape a television special from Dallas on Thursday, March 31st before WrestleMania weekend.

In addition to EC3 and Braun Strowman, Killer Kross is signed on to the promotion as well. He will debut on the March 31st show. Matt Cardona, Moose, Matt Sydal, Marina Shafir, Matt Taven, and more have also signed on.

Ticket information is available here.

“Control Your Narrative (CYN) has found it’s “purpose” and is proud to announce “Awakening: Live”, a series of live events featuring combative PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING action and the real stories of those who choose to fight.

Headlined by “The Titan” Adam Scherr, ec3, the newly recruited Killer Kross, and other top names in the field of “sports and entertainment,” reads a description of the promotion.