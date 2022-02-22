Eric Bischoff Says He’s Not Surprised Cody Rhodes Left AEW

Eric Bischoff says he’s not surprised, or at least not as surprised as many are, by Cody Rhodes leaving AEW. Bischoff spoke on the subject during a recent episode of 83 Weeks. During the discussion, Bischoff noted that he texts with Cody from time to time and was more surprised that he left WWE in 2016 than he was with him leaving AEW in 2022.

“I’m not surprised – not nearly as surprised as everybody else is, and it’s not because I have any inside information or speak to Cody. Cody and I text back and forth every couple of months maybe,” Bischoff said. “Look, I was more surprised that Cody left WWE.”

“Let’s think about that for a minute. You’re 30 years old and on the biggest stage in the world in your particular industry. Yeah, you might be saddled with a character or gimmick you don’t like, but guess what? You’re making damn good money that you could probably retire on in five to ten years if you’re smart. But he was willing to walk away from that because he wasn’t satisfied. It reminded me of his dad.”

Cody Rhodes showed some real guts by betting on himself and making a decision that couldn't have been easy.



I'm proud of him and I know Dusty would be too.



Bischoff also spoke about talking with Cody on the phone after he left WWE. Bischoff said he told Cody his father would be proud of him because Dusty was never satisfied and always seeking something bigger.

Last night on RAW, WWE made multiple references to Cody Rhodes’ pending return. The Miz referred to his surprise partner as being from a “fighting family” and also “Dashing.”

