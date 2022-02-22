Former WWE Star Drake Maverick Joins Raw Creative Team

Drake Maverick is back with WWE as he has joined the Raw creative team. Pwinsider.com reported the news Monday night and per the report, he’s been working behind the scenes for 3-4 weeks.

Maverick, real name James Curtin, made a name for himself in TNA Wrestling as Rockstar Spud and became the first-ever winner of Impact Wrestling‘s British reality competition series British Bootcamp. While with TNA, he was used as a wrestler, personality, manager, and ring announcer from 2012 through 2017.

Maverick first joined WWE in 2017 for the 205 Live brand by appearing as the General Manager. He also was short-term manager for the Authors of Pain on the Raw brand. While on Raw, he had his actual wedding to Renee Michelle as a backdrop for a WWE 24/7 Championship angle. He also held the championship several times before being let go in 2020.

Right after his release, Maverick released an emotional promo on social media and that got the fans behind him in a big way. It led to the company signing him once again for the WWE NXT brand until he was cut again in November 2021 as part of the blamed budget cuts excuse.