Former WWE Star Keith Lee Makes AEW Debut On Dynamite

Keith Lee is All Elite as the former WWE star made his AEW debut on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite when he faced off against Isiah Kassidy in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. He beat Kassidy to qualify for the upcoming match at the Revolution pay-per-view event next month. This was a one-sided bout.

This was the big free agent signing that for nearly a week of AEW President hyping a signing reveal on Dynamite.

The #AEWDynamite crowd telling us what we already know what to do… pic.twitter.com/jjTfFnIhQE — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 10, 2022

Lee found a lot of success in WWE, but also found some disappointing moments as hee was pushed as a top star in NXT. While there, he became the North American Champion and NXT Champion.

He was later called up to the main roster and when that happened, there was a lot of optimism for him and his future. However, it was first derailed with a case of COVID-19, which led to heart issues, WWE brought him back to TV only to repackage him with the “Bearcat” gimmick.

WWE tried to use him as a heel in dark matches, but it wasn’t getting over as he’s a likeable guy. Although he was used on TV for a few months with the new gimmick, Lee was part of the most recent round of talent cuts and was waiting for his 90-day non-compete clause to expire.

It was previously reported that AEW was going to be his likely destination and that’s exactly what happened.