Freddie Prince Jr. Says Relationship With MVP Blossomed After Making Script Edit

Freddie Prince Jr. recalls the time he and MVP clicked while working on a promo.

Freddie was once a part of the WWE creative process. He used the skills he harnessed in Hollywood to embrace the role in the wrestling world. Over the years, Freddie has earned the respect of the performers for his ability to relate to them.

Bond With MVP Is Born

During an episode of his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prince Jr. recalled helping MVP, who was stressed over a script that had been rewritten by Vince McMahon.

“I remember seeing an MVP promo and he hated it because Vince wrote it, or rewrote it I should say. And I was kinda sitting in the back looking and I already knew what the fix was, right? It was just one little line that needed to be tweaked and I knew it would be in his voice and that was the problem.

“None of it was in his voice and I finally just said, ‘Alright, he’s either gonna knock me out,’ cause we had never met and he wasn’t giving me like a, ‘Come on in and help me out kind of vibe.’ I said, ‘He’s either gonna throw a punch or he’s gonna hear this out and I’ll earn some respect.’

“I ran up and he was with DJ and I said, ‘Hey man, I think it’s just this one little line and it’s this Pulp Fiction line,’ and he looked at me like he was gonna kill me. I said the line and he goes, ‘Don’t go anywhere, sit down,’ and I was like, ‘Okay, okay I’m in.’

“We rewrote the promo real quick and I just let him basically say what he wanted to say and then I would kinda like put a couple words there to bring those sentences together. He and I had a really good working — we became really good friends after that even though he wanted to kill me [laughs].”

Freddie was often dealing with tense situations backstage at WWE events. He even had an issue with John Cena that led to the two disagreeing about how to better prepare talent for promos.

