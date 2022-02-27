GCW: The Coldest Winter Results (2/26)

Game Changer Wrestling ended their two show in Los Angeles, California with GCW: The Coldest Winter on Feb. 26.

The main event saw Blake Christian wrestle “Speedball” Mike Bailey. All Elite Wrestling talent Thunder Rosa also competed against Tony Deppen. The event aired live on FITE and is available for on-demand purchase. Fans could also watch GCW: Welcome to Heartbreak, if they buy the bundle package.

Before starting the pay-per-view, Joey Janela did an in-ring promo explaining why he attacked X-Pac at GCW: Welcome to Heartbreak. X-Pac interrupted Janela to challenge him to a match at GCW’s Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6.

Here are quick results from the show:

Ninja Mack defeated Jack Cartwheel

Jordan Oliver defeated Dark Sheik

Thunder Rosa defeated Tony Deppen

Jimmy Lloyd defeated Alex Zayne in a Do or Die Deathmatch

Second Gear Bussy defeated Team LA Fight in a 8 person tag team match

After the match, Mance Warner made his GCW return to reunite with the Second Gear Crew. He and Mathew Justice challenged H8 Club to a GCW Tag Team Championship match at GCW’s Astronaut on Mar. 12 in Atlanta, GA.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Grim Reefer

Gringo Loco defeated Mascara Dorada

Blake Christian defeated “Speedball” Mike Bailey

After the match Christian praised Bailey by calling him one of the best wrestlers in the world and thanked him for the match. The show ends with both wrestlers hugging in the ring.