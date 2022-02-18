Goldberg On Retirement: “I’ll Never Be Ready”

Goldberg isn’t exactly eager to hang up his wrestling boots.

At the age of 55, Goldberg remains in marquee matches whenever he is called upon by WWE. He will be wrapping up his current WWE deal but one can’t rule out the possibility of him re-signing with the company.

Goldberg Isn’t Done Yet

During an appearance on WWE’s After The Bell podcast, Goldberg said he isn’t prepared to walk away from the wrestling industry (via Wrestle Purists).

“No. I’ll never be ready to be done. It’s something that…I can’t explain it. Once a warrior, always a warrior, you’ll never take it out of me”

During the height of the “Monday Night Wars,” Goldberg was a top star for WCW. His undefeated streak, dominant presence, and mystique led to fans gravitating towards him.

Fast forward to 2022 and Goldberg is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber. The match will take place inside the Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia.

Most expect Reigns to defeat Goldberg and move on to face Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. Whether or not Goldberg will be brought back for a WrestleMania appearance of his own remains to be seen.

SEScoops will keep you posted on Goldberg’s future.