Goldberg Has a Unique Outlook on Other Wrestlers Using the Spear

WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg has warmed up to the idea of other wrestlers using the spear attack during matches.

Goldberg just competed at WWE Elimination Chamber, where he came up short against WWE Champion Roman Reigns. This was the final match Goldberg’s WWE contract, so his future is uncertain at this point.

At 55 years old, Goldberg needs to take special care of his body to continue performing at a high level. He recently paid a visit to Dr. Beau Hightower, renowned Chiropractor and strength and conditioning specialist.

Hightower has a popular YouTube channel that shows him treating celebrities and athletes. Goldberg’s visit was the subject of his latest video and of course they talked wrestling while Bill got worked on.

Interestingly, Goldberg says he used to hate seeing other wrestlers use the spear, which has been one of his signature moves since the late 1990’s. We’ve seen countless WWE Superstars utilize the move since then, most notably Roman Reigns, Edge and Bobby Lashley.

Goldberg’s Spear

According to Goldberg, you can use the spear.. if he likes you.

“About 15 to 20 superstars at WWE use it, and I used to hate it, but now I like it,” Goldberg said about the spear. “I like it because you see them do it, and then you see the master do it. And there’s a huge difference.”

He continued, “… and if I like you, I’ll let you live through it. If I don’t like you, I’ll put my head right in the middle of your chest and you’ll be in the hospital.”

Catch Goldberg’s appearance on Dr. Beau Hightower’s YouTube show: