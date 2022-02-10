The Great Khali Joins Bharatiya Janata Political Party In India

The Great Khali is now officially a member of the Bharatiya Janata Political Party in India. Bharatiya Janata is one of two major parties in the country and has been in power since 2014. They are considered a right-wing party with policies that align with Hindu nationalist positions.

Real name Dalip Singh Rana, he officially joined the party today.

“I have wrestled all over the world. If I just loved money and fame, then I would have stayed in the United States and in the WWE. However, I have always loved my country. I was also impressed by all the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. So I told myself that even I should join him and help the country progress. I am a fan of his hard work and thinking,” Khali said, shortly after joining the party.

Khali has formerly worked as an assistant Sub-Inspector with the Punjab police. The 49-year-old also participated in the farmers protests held in India in late 2020/early 2021.

The Great Khali joins Farmers' Protest at Tikri Border … pic.twitter.com/d6fWRqZxR1 — Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) December 2, 2020

Khali is a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. The Wrestling Observer voted him the Most Overrated in 2007 and the Worst Gimmick in 2008.