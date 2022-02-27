‘Hangman’ Adam Page Calls Out Kane Over Ukraine Remarks

The current situation in Ukraine is front and center in the minds of most this weekend, and several stars from across the pro wrestling spectrum have commented on the matter. Many have used their platforms to call on people to help provide assistance to the people of Ukraine who are suffering due to the actions of Russia.

However, former WWE star Glenn Jacobs (Kane) has used his platform to criticize and demean his political opponents. Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, Jacobs wrote, “If you (you’re) on the Left and are shocked by Putin’s aggression, wake up, Sunshine. Historically in the real world, might makes right. Weakness (which is really what the Left is all about) is not a virtue. It’s a fatal character flaw. (And, no, the US should still not get involved).”

The former wrestler almost immediately started getting hasty replies from wrestling fans, but it was none other than AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page who had the best response of all.

Page replied to Kane’s tweet and rather than engaging in political debate during this time of crisis, he urged people to donate to UNICEF’s Children of Ukraine project, as well as the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund. He closed his tweet, hilariously, by embedding a video of “10 Ruthless Chair Shots Kane Took To The Head.”

UNICEF – Support Children of Ukraine: https://t.co/C29Gtm21G0



Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund: https://t.co/GvAdAs1otF



10 Ruthless Chair Shots Kane Took to the Head: https://t.co/NFJ02hHFQr — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) February 27, 2022

As of this writing, Page’s tweet has roughly 8x as many likes as Kane’s (and growing).

Check out the Top Rope Nation wrestling podcast for your weekly dose of pro wrestling talk featuring interviews, analysis and exclusive news: Apple – Spotify – YouTube.