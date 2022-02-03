The Hardy Boyz Booked For Another Upcoming Match

The Hardy Boyz, Matt and Jeff, have signed to wrestle together at another upcoming show.

The Hardys will team up on March 19th for the Patriotic Wrestling Federation’s live event from Clover, South Carolina. The match is being promoted as “The Hardy Boyz Carolina’s Reunion: 3 Years in The Making!”

Other familiar names booked to appear PWF show Griff Garrison of the Varsity Blonds and Brock Anderson (accompanied by his father, Arn Anderson). Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and Bill Eadie (Demolition Ax”) will also be on hand for meet & greets.

For more information and tickets, visit PWFLive.com.

Jeff Hardy is currently bound by a WWE 90-day non-compete clause. He will be free to wrestle again on March 9th.

The Hardy Boyz will be reuniting for several upcoming shows. They will team together on March 12th for Big Time Wrestling in Webster, Massachusetts.

The 12-time tag team champions will also be doing autograph signings at the following events: