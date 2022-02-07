How The Locker Room Feels About WWE Halting Big E’s Singles Push

After a disappointing WWE championship run, Big E has been thrust back into the tag team division. It appears that the WWE locker room is not happy with this treatment for the New Day star.

Wade Keller of PWTorch recently discussed the former world champion. He provided some backstage updates about the reaction to his recent bookings.

Keller revealed that everyone he has asked is very upset about the rug being pulled out from under him. Nobody has heard about any issue with Big E that might have led to this treatment from the officials:

“I’ve asked around, and all I’ve gotten is people who are really upset, you know, with the rug being pulled out from under him, and I haven’t heard anything about there being an awareness of an issue with him and I think the people I have asked would know.”

Big E won the WWE championship from Bobby Lashley during the September 13, 2021 episode of Raw. After a lackluster run, he dropped the title to Brock Lesnar during Day 1 PPV earlier this year.

The former champion himself has admitted that he was disappointed with the reign. He said that he wanted it to be five-course meal and it turned out to be an appetizer.

How do you feel about Big E being back into the tag team division? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.