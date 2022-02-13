Hulk Hogan Claims He Is the “Second Best Pro Wrestler of All Time”

2x WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan recently claimed that he is the second-best professional wrestler of all time.

During a night out with the ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, the ‘Immortal’ Hogan claimed on a club’s PA that he was the second-best ever and that Flair was the greatest of all time.

“Well, let me tell you something brother! I want everybody in here, on the one, two, three, to give me a ‘Wooo!’ for the greatest wrestler of all time. One! Two! Three! Wooo! Hey, thank you guys for coming out” Hulk stated whilst out partying with the Nature Boy.

“This is the greatest wrestler of all time, Ric Flair” the former WCW and WWE Champion continued, praising Flair.

Hulk Hogan on Ric Flair

Hogan also claimed that Stone Cold Steve Austin was the third greatest ever, saying “In honour of the third greatest wrestler ever, ’cause he’s #1, I’m #2. In honour of the third greatest wrestler of all time, that no good Rattlesnake, Steve Austin. Somebody give me a hell yeah!” Hogan concluded.

Check out the video below to see the Hulkster out partying with Flair and making some pretty big claims about the pro wrestling industry.

Hulk Hogan puts over Ric Flair as the greatest wrestler of all time. pic.twitter.com/O4KCUSVJcV — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) February 10, 2022

It’s likely that we will never see any of the three men back in a pro wrestling ring ever again.

But, do you agree with Hogan? If not who is your top three picks for the best professional wrestlers of all time? Let us know in the comments.