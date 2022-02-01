Impact Does Its Best TV Ratings In Close To A Year

Impact Wrestling pulled in the best ratings its done since February 2021 last week. On the heels of Mickie James being announced for the Royal Rumble match, Impact’s 1/27 show drew 182,000 fans and a 0.05 in the 18-49 demo. It’s the best rating Impact has done since the February 16th, 2021 show.

Impact Wrestling last Thursday on AXS, 8-10pm:

182,000 total viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.05 (68,000)



Impact's highest total viewership since February 16, 2021.



New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS, 10-11pm:

66,000 viewers

P18-49: 0.01 (15,000)

The 2/16 show last year featured the debut of Juice Robinson and David Finlay. It was also the first show since the No Surrender 2021 show that had taken place that weekend. The promotion was about 2 months into the storyline that saw Kenny Omega invade the promotion. Omega would win the Impact World Championship from Rich Swann that April.

In addition to the Mickie James “Forbidden Door” bump, Impact also has a storyline right now featuring several members of Ring of Honor invading the promotion. The Honor No More stable consists of Vincent, PCO, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Maria Kanellis. Jonathan Gresham has also defended the ROH World Championship on recent Impact shows.

In the world title picture right now in Impact, Moose is gearing up to defend his championship against W. Morrissey next. They will face off for the belt on February 19th’s No Surrender 2022 show. Mickie James will also defend the Knockouts World Championship on that show against Tasha Steelz.