Jade Cargill Had Good Reason to Choose AEW Over WWE

TBS Champion Jade Cargill has commented on why she decided to sign with AEW over WWE. Cargill was on the Talk is Jericho podcast and revealed she was offered a contract to sign with WWE prior to joining AEW.

“So they sent the contract, they wanted me to do it,” she explained. “AEW came about, and I came here, I got the experience, and I felt calm. I remember you and I had this conversation in the car. It made me feel at ease about the decision that I wanted to make, I didn’t have to relocate, I felt at home.”

Cargill said Tony Khan‘s availability to talent made her feel comfortable in AEW.

“I could call the owner of our company and talk to him, you know, he knew my name and knew my purpose,” she said. “He knew that I wanted to do this and that I wasn’t just a number. He knew exactly who I was, so that made me feel comfortable.”

AEW Offered More Security

Cargill related her experience with AEW to that of her friend, E. J. Nduka, in WWE. She noted that Nduka, who is now with MLW, gave up everything to commit to WWE but he was cut with no warning or reason.

“There’s more security, there’s a safety net here,” she said. “Like I said, I just named one of my friends [Nduka] who gave up everything he had, had a newborn baby, and got cut with no warning. He gave everything. I remember when I told him I was thinking about coming here, he couldn’t believe it. Why would you ever choose [AEW over WWE]? And I’m like, you don’t understand, I feel good here. I don’t want to be cut. I don’t want to have to worry.”

WWE cut over 80 wrestlers in 2021, including Nduka. WWE also announced that they brought in over $1 billion in profits last year, making it their most profitable year ever.

Jade Cargill is still undefeated in AEW and in her professional wrestling career. She holds a 26-0 record. In her most recent match, Cargill successfully defended her title against Julie Hart on last week’s AEW Rampage.