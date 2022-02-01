Jade Cargill On Being Compared To Goldberg, Chyna’s Influence

All Elite Wrestling superstar Jade Cargill appreciates fans comparing her to wrestling legend Goldberg.

The State of Florida Sports Podcast’s Tim Walters interviewed Cargill about her successful run in AEW. She kept her undefeated streak alive and won her 26th match on Jan. 28 against Julia Hart. The booking of Cargill reminds fans of Goldberg’s undefeated streak in WCW. The AEW TBS Champion finds it flattering when asked about the Goldberg comparisons.

“It’s amazing. It feels great. Being that I have no type of wrestling background prior to my first match Mar. 3. It’s breathtaking. It feels amazing for me to be compared to somebody with such a stature, and I’m blessed. Our owner Tony Khan put me in a remarkable position, and I’m grateful. I work hard, but I’m very grateful,” said Cargill.

Jade Cargill’s Undefeated Streak

AEW has treated Cargill as a dominant force in the women’s division since her first match. She teamed with NBA legend Shaquille O’ Neal to defeat Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet in her debut match on Mar. 3, 2020. Since winning the tag team match, Cargill has defeated the likes of Santana Garrett, Leyla Hirsch, and Thunder Rosa. To become the TBS Champion, Cargill also defeated Ruby Soho at AEW Dynamite on Jan. 5. At 26-0, it is unclear how long her employers will extend her winning streak.

How Chyna Influenced Jade Cargill

Later in the interview, Cargill revealed that WWE legend Chyna inspired her before getting into professional wrestling. She praised Chyna for her presence on TV and making her feel comfortable about her body, as Cargill loved to exercise and be fit growing up.

“…Chyna made you put down whatever you were doing and watch her. Her presence was unmatched. I don’t think anybody else to me, to this day, made me sit down and focus on what she was doing,” said Cargill. She continued, “…She made me love my body more than anything. She was different. She looked different than everybody else that was in the divas’ era. So she looked totally different, her build was different, her confidence was different, and I grew up very muscular, and the fact that she loved herself, she loved what she was doing, she loved her body, it made me love myself more than anything. If anything, she helped my confidence rise to a remarkable chunk, and I felt good about myself growing up.”

The AEW TBS Champion hopes to continue her success and influence young girls as Chyna did.