Logan Paul Reveals His Pro Wrestling ‘Bucket List’ Dream

Logan Paul hopes to make a “bucket list” dream come true at WrestleMania.

The YouTube star and podcaster made a surprise appearance on last week’s WWE Raw. He was revealed to be The Miz‘s mystery partner for a match against Rey and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 38.

Paul appeared on The MMA Hour on Monday and spoke with Ariel Helwani about his current involvement with WWE.

“Yeah man, I don’t know what’s going on, I don’t know what’s going on dude, I say yes to things that sound kind of fun,” he said about WrestleManai. “They wanted me to compete at WrestleMania. I like The Miz, I’ve had him on our podcast, we’re both from Ohio and we’ve always just gotten along. So, yeah, we ended up (laughs) teaming up against the Mysterios, which are a legendary WWE family in themselves… Same shit dude, I don’t know.”

Jake Paul’s Bucket List

Jake Paul then revealed his childhood dream is to jump off the top rope.

“I have one bucket list item that I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” he said. “This is before I ever considered doing WWE, or it even being a possibility, and that is to jump off the top rope. I want to jump off the top rope. I want to sail through the air like a fucking eagle and land on someone.”

Boyhood dreams are known to come true at WrestleMania. Logan Paul might get his chance to scratch an item off his bucket list in just under 5 weeks at WrestleMania 38.

The Miz and Logan Paul vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio is scheduled to take place at WrestleMania Saturday.

Watch Jake Paul’s appearance on The MMA Hour and make sure to visit MMANews.com for all the latest UFC news.