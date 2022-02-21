JBL Says He Wants To Manage Happy Corbin

JBL, a self-proclaimed “Wrestling God,” is offering managerial services to Happy Corbin.

On WWE TV, Corbin has aligned himself with Madcap Moss. The two have been involved in a feud with former two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. While some feel Moss has huge upside, it’s Corbin who JBL wishes to manage.

A Happy Pairing?

Speaking to the folks over at Inside The Ropes, JBL explained why he wouldn’t be opposed to managing Happy Corbin if given the opportunity.

“I Love Baron Corbin. I think Baron Corbin is a really smart guy, and I think Baron Corbin is a guy I would like to manage. The problem I have is I’m kind of like Colonel Parker. I’m tall and so I can’t manage a lot of people because I’m 6’6 and you don’t want a manager that’s bigger than the wrestler and so I’m limited in who I can manage because of the size.”

Corbin has been with WWE since 2012 and while he’s never held a world title, he’s been featured prominently on TV. At one point, Corbin was even an authority figure on Monday Night Raw.

Recently, Corbin saw his tag partner Moss get pinned by McIntyre at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia. After the match, McIntyre took to social media to say he has unfinished business with Corbin.

Time will tell what the WrestleMania plans are for Corbin but it’ll likely have something to do with McIntyre. Whether that means a singles match or a multi-man match remains to be seen.