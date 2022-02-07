Jeff Hardy Is Feeling ‘Super Stressless’ After Leaving WWE

The WWE grind can often be the cause of stress and anxiety for stars. Jeff Hardy, who was recently released from the promotion, is feeling ‘super stressless’ since leaving the company according to Matt Hardy.

The AEW star talked about his brother on The Extreme Life With Matt Hardy podcast. He claimed that the wrestling veteran has been super positive since leaving WWE:

“One thing I can say for Jeff is that he has been super positive and super stressless since he’s been gone from the WWE. We have about 10 bookings as the Hardy Boyz lined up all together. Some autograph signings, some matches.”

Matt continued by claiming that he wants Jeff Hardy to be in the best place. He also wants people to know that he is doing ok:

“I want him to be in the best place and I want his reputation to be good. I want people out there to know he’s okay.”

The Hardy Boyz have already been announced for a number of indie bookings after Jeff’s non-compete clause expires in early March.

Matt Hardy also recently teased an ‘extreme’ change to his AEW character. It would be interesting to see if The Hardy Boyz end up reuniting in Tony Khan‘s promotion.

