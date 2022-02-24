Jeff Hardy On Recent AEW Comments: “Nothing Is Official”

Jeff Hardy has walked back his recent comments about his pro wrestling future as he says he’s not going to AEW, just yet.

On Wednesday, an interview with Hardy came out where he stated that he’s going to AEW and he’s excited about it. The former WWE star posted the following statement on Twitter where he claimed his comments were taken out of context and nothing is official yet:

“Nothing is official, http://SocialMedia.It can’t be right now. I’ve simply set a goal for myself & I will achieve it…eventually? The main thing is, Don’t get excited!”

Hardy’s “official” remark is in reference to his non-compete clause still being in play as he cannot sign anywhere else until the 90-day clause runs out on March 9 following his WWE release on December 9th.

It should be noted that POST Wrestling later reported that the interviewer, Jared Myers, told them that Hardy was very clear in stating he would be going to AEW when the non-compete expires, but not that he had signed a contract yet.

In recent weeks, Matt Hardy has addressed his brother’s status now that he’s no longer with WWE. Matt has stated you can “never say never” about seeing the Hardys back together in AEW. The brothers have already lined up several independent dates including at Big Time Wrestling’s live event on March 12.