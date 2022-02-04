Jim Ross Was ‘So Proud’ To See Mickie James In Royal Rumble

Legendary play-by-play commentator Jim Ross was over the moon seeing Mickie James enter the Royal Rumble on her terms.

The 2022 Royal Rumble took place inside The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, Missouri. Mickie is the Knockouts Women’s Champion for Impact Wrestling and she had been announced for the women’s Royal Rumble match weeks before the event.

JR On Mickie’s Moment

Jim Ross took to his Grilling JR podcast to share his take on Mickie James’ appearance at this year’s Royal Rumble event.

“I selectively tuned into the Royal Rumble because I’m a wrestling fan and I was here home alone. So, I thought, ‘Let me check this out.’

“I was so proud for Mickie. She’s one of my favorite ladies that I’ve worked with in my career. She’s very passionate in it and I still think she has a wealth of sex appeal, which never hurts.”

James was the 20th entrant in the women’s Royal Rumble match. She lasted 11 minutes and 40 seconds, eliminating Michelle McCool along the way. She was ultimately eliminated by Lita, who will be challenging Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship at Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia.

Mickie has done quite a bit in the wrestling industry following her release from WWE in 2021. Billy Corgan has credited Mickie James with not only bringing an all-women’s PPV to life for the promotion, but also rekindling the relationship between NWA and Impact Wrestling.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article