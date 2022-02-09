Joey Janela Updates His AEW Contract Status

Joey Janela’s contract with AEW runs through April 30th. Despite rumors that Janela will not be re-signed by the company, the Bad Boy is hopeful to remain All Elite.

Janela appeared on Barstool’s Rasslin podcast this week and told Brandon Walker, “4/30 my contract is up, April 30th, I don’t know what the f**k is going on.”

When asked if he thinks AEW will renew contract, Janela is keeping an optimistic outlook. “I think it will,” said Janela. “If it doesn’t I look like a f**king idiot right now.”

Janela has been with AEW since January 2019. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite takes place from his hometown of Atlantic City, so it will be interesting to see if and how he’s used.

Joey Janela on The WRLD on GCW

Janela also addressed GCW’s PPV from The Hammerstein Ballroom, the WRLD On GCW. He was defeated by Matt Cardona on the show.

GCW’s first pay-per-view was plagued by timing issues. Several of the top matches were rushed due to poor planning. The main event featuring the Briscoes taking on Matt Tremont and Nick Gage was cut to under 6 minutes.

“I don’t think the show was timed correctly,” Janela said. “I don’t think they added in the time for the video packages and stuff.”

“We had to be off at 11 but that’s been the problem when people first start doing the PPV thing. Barely Legal, All In, it’s just a part of history now. We are just in that realm of rushing to the finish line.”

Joey Janela’s full appearance on Rasslin’ can be viewed below.

If you use any of the above transcriptions please credit Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker with a H/T to SEScoops for the transcriptions.