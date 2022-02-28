John Cena On Potential Crossover Between Peacemaker And The Rock’s Black Adam

James Gunn is known to take relatively unknown characters and make them mainstream names. John Cena‘s peacemaker is the latest example of it.

Now that the Peacemaker series has created a buzz, people wonder if we are going to see him cross over with The Rock‘s Black Adam.

When asked about it in an interview with People, Cena claimed that it would be an honor. Though he mentioned how it’s not his choice to make:

“I’ll say the same thing every time with possibilities in the sort of universe… it would be an honor and a privilege to be able to perform with him.

I think there still is a passionate marketplace that wants to see him in.” said John Cena, “But I’m sorry, man, that’s just not my choice so I don’t know. It’s so far beyond me. It’s beyond what I’m able to control.”

The 16-time world champion also discussed the success of the Peacemaker web series. The show broke the record for the biggest single-day release for an HBO Max original.

Peacemaker has been renewed for a second season. Cena mentioned how making the show was a balancing act and admitted that its success is a tremendous feeling.