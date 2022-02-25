John Cena Receives Backlash for Peacemaker Tweet

John Cena is receiving backlash on social media for a tweet that seemingly references Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The entire world is watching as Russian Vladamir Putin leads his army into its sovereign neighbor. Putin has called the Russian offensive a “peacekeeping” mission, which prompted Cena to reference his Peacemaker super hero character.

John Cena says he wishes he could summon the powers of a real life Peacemaker to end the bloody conflict.

If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 24, 2022

John Cena’s tweet is getting a lot of negative reactions. Some people are referencing an incident from last year when John Cena apologized to China for referencing Taiwan as an independent country while promoting his Suicide Squad movie.

John Cena’s HBO show The Peacemaker, a spinoff from his character in The Suicide Squad, has been a hit with viewers and critics.

The Peacemaker was recently renewed for a second season.