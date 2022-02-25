Friday, February 25, 2022
HomeNewsWWE News

John Cena Receives Backlash for Peacemaker Tweet

By Michael Reichlin
John Cena Peacemaker

John Cena is receiving backlash on social media for a tweet that seemingly references Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The entire world is watching as Russian Vladamir Putin leads his army into its sovereign neighbor. Putin has called the Russian offensive a “peacekeeping” mission, which prompted Cena to reference his Peacemaker super hero character.

John Cena says he wishes he could summon the powers of a real life Peacemaker to end the bloody conflict.

John Cena’s tweet is getting a lot of negative reactions. Some people are referencing an incident from last year when John Cena apologized to China for referencing Taiwan as an independent country while promoting his Suicide Squad movie.

John Cena’s HBO show The Peacemaker, a spinoff from his character in The Suicide Squad, has been a hit with viewers and critics.

The Peacemaker was recently renewed for a second season.

Related Articles
Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.
Latest Wrestling News

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for WWE news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

© 2022 SESCOOPS LLC