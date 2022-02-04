Jon Moxley Announces NJPW Return Date

Jon Moxley has announced the date that he will make his long awaited return to New Japan Pro Wrestling.

The former IWGP U.S. Champion is scheduled to be part of the NJPW event in suburban Chicago, Illinois on April 16th. Moxley filmed a promo video for the promotion where it was announced he will be making his return. Tickets for that event go on sale Friday.

“When I think of New Japan Pro-Wrestling, I think of concussions. I think of swollen red chests. I think bruises and swelling,” Moxley said. “I think of sweat flying. I think of individuals digging down deep into their souls to prove who’s the best on that blue mat. The men who call themselves the best in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Shingo, Okada, and Tanahashi.”

He continued, “One thing has not changed. I am the boogeyman in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and nobody can call themselves the best as long as I am lurking in the shadows. So I will be in Chicago on April 16. New Japan Pro-Wrestling, like you always do, bring your best.”

Will Ospreay, Jeff Cobb, Yuji Nagata, Tomohiro Ishii, Jay White, Juice Robinson, David Finlay, Tom Lawlor, Jonah, Fred Rosser, and Brody King have also been announced for the event.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson to Team In AEW?

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson (AEW Dynamite, February 2nd, 2022)

This past Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite saw Moxley wrestle Wheeler Yuta in the opening match of the broadcast. Moxley had originally been scheduled to face Brian Kendrick, but that match was changed after some anti-semitic statements that Kendrick made in the past came to light.

After his victory over Yuta, Bryan Danielson made an appearance in the ring with Moxley. The pair had been scheduled to face each other at Full Gear last November until Moxley entered rehab for alcohol addiction and appear to be picking up where they left off.

Danielson proposed an alliance with Moxley, with the idea sounding as if the pair would train up and coming stars who aren’t taking wrestling seriously enough. Moxley thought about the offer in the ring and Danielson told him he could answer his offer at a later date.

