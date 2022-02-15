Josh Alexander Says His Impact Wrestling Contract Has Expired

Josh Alexander announced via a statement on his Twitter account that his contract with Impact Wrestling has expired. As a result, his United States work visa has also expired.

He has been pulled from all events he was scheduled for this month including TERMINUS and AAW. He wrote the following:

“Today my contract expired & subsequently also US work visa. Unfortunately as a consequence I will not be able to honour my commitments to both @TERMINUSpro & @AMLWrestling later this month. I’m disappointed & I’m sorry. Hopefully I’ll have everything in order soon.”

Following this reveal, it explains why Alexander was removed from the No Surrender card this coming Saturday night. He is Canadian and in order to stay in the United States, he needs a work visa.

Alexander started working for Impact in 2018 and since that time, he has found a lot of success including runs as a World Heavyweight, X-Division, and Tag Team Champion.

Moose will defend his Impact World Championship against W. Morrissey at the No Surrender event on FITE TV and Impact Plus.