UFC Champion Julianna Peña Open To A WWE Run

The new UFC women’s bantamweight champion Julianna Peña is open to following the footsteps of many others before her and having a pro wrestling career in WWE once she is done with MMA.

The Venezuelan Vixen recently had an interview with New York Post (via MMANews). Among other things, she discussed the possibility of a career in pro wrestling.

Peña said that right now her focus is on fighting for UFC. Though she didn’t say no to a WWE career and claimed that she doesn’t see why it couldn’t happen down the line:

“Right now my focus is on fighting. Later on, if that opportunity presents itself, I don’t see why I couldn’t explore that avenue.” Julianna Peña said “Definitely, my focus is on fighting for the UFC,”

We have seen some big names crossing over to WWE from UFC over the years. This includes Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey who are arguably the biggest stars of their respective divisions right now.

WWE will not say no to the opportunity as UFC stars usually bring mainstream attention to the product. It wouldn’t be a surprise if AEW makes a play for her as well.

Though Julianna Peña is focused on her rematch with Amanda Nunes right now. An official date for the same hasn’t been announced but it’s targeted for sometime later this year.