Kenny Omega On How The AEW Video Game Will Compare To WWE 2K22

It’s no secret that AEW is developing a video game to end WWE‘s dominance in the segment and Kenny Omega is one of the top executives working on the project. The former AEW champion recently had an interview with Wrestling Observer Radio. He first provided some updates on his health and recovery.

Speaking about how their game would fare against the competition, Omega admitted that their product would never be able to compete with WWE’s production:

“We’ll never be able to compete with the production values of WWE’s game. 2K22 is absolutely gorgeous, I’m excited to see all their bells and whistles when it finally releases. For us, rather than pushing the envelope drastically or anything like that, we just want the wrestling to feel how it used to feel for the people” said Kenny Omega, “who would play wrestling games back in the day and just have fun with fellow wrestling fans.”

The AEW star also mentioned how it’s been a while since they have provided an update on the game. He claimed that they are working non-stop, around the clock on it. Omega teased we will hopefully have an update on it soon. He said that he doesn’t want to promise it but suggested that we may get some new details around the time for their next PPV in revolution.

Thanks to Fightful for the transcribed quotes