Kenny Omega Comments On Cody Rhodes’ Departure From AEW

Kenny Omega spoke about Cody Rhodes‘ departure from AEW on a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio. During the discussion, Omega noted that perhaps Cody’s idea of what AEW would be was different from Tony Khan‘s and different from what Omega and the Young Bucks envisioned.

“When this thing (AEW) first started, the most passionate person of our revolution, the most passionate person of creating an ‘us vs. them’ mentality, that was Cody. It was strange for him to just choose to up and walk away,” Omega said. “However, that being said, feelings change. The environment around you is ever-changing.”

Omega continued to say that he thinks Cody had a different vision for AEW than Tony, Omega, and the Young Bucks did.

“Maybe, in the end, we had the Bucks and their vision, my vision, and Cody’s vision. All of our visions are different. I would say mine was more similar to what the Bucks had envisioned and Cody’s was much different,” Omega continued.

“When Cody had his way of going about things, I wasn't sure how to follow up with that, nor was I interested.



There was Kenny doing his thing, the Bucks doing their thing, and the Codyverse over there, doing whatever it is that he does”



– Kenny Omega

Omega also said that he enjoys a good professional relationship with Cody. He’s not a guy he hangs out with on his off time, however. Omega also said that Cody was more prone to wanting to go to war with WWE, while the Young Bucks wanted to just present a different product.

Omega also mentioned that he heard Cody is on a flight to Saudi Arabia, perhaps to officially join WWE.

“I heard he’s (Cody Rhodes) on a flight to Saudi Arabia, if that makes him happy, that makes him happy. Again, the Bucks and I, we weren’t in this for the war. All the guys and gals in WWE doing their thing, always wishing for the best for those guys,” Omega continued.