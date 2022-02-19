Kenny Omega Gives Update On Return From Injury

Kenny Omega was a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio recently and gave an update on his various injuries and potential return to the ring. According to Omega, he had originally hoped to be able to return in February. He noted that he ran into trouble booking appointments for treatments, however, and this caused his return to be pushed back.

“I was hoping to be back by February. It’s not looking that way anymore,” Omega said. “That’s not to say there was a huge snag or something that is terribly wrong, it’s not that. It’s just, trying to get appointments and things fixed.”

Omega noted that he is dealing with a hernia as well as knee and neck issues. Some of his training has been impacted as well by not being able to use his legs as much for cardio.

“The training is going well, once I’m able to try to get the knees fixed, get the neck fixed, the hernia, & all that stuff,” he continued. “Hopefully I’m able to move around much better than I was before & I look like a guy who was doing what he was doing 10 years ago.”a

He didn’t provide an updated timeline for his return, however. Omega hasn’t wrestled since dropping the AEW World Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear back in November.