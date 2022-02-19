Kenny Omega Open To Another Match With “New” Version Of Jay White

Kenny Omega isn’t opposed to mixing it up with Jay White again, although the circumstances would be far different this time.

On night two of NJPW’s The New Beginning in Sapporo event back in 2018, Omega put the IWGP United States Championship on the line against White. Omega suffered an upset loss after he was hit with the Blade Runner and pinned.

Omega vs. White Again?

At the time of Jay White’s victory over Kenny Omega, fans weren’t entirely sold on “Switchblade.” It wasn’t until Jay began to develop his character more that he was truly embraced as a top player in NJPW.

Speaking to Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer, Omega expressed his belief that the immediate expectations for Jay may have been unfair (h/t Wrestle Purists).

“I really feel that he was sort of unfairly compared to me and or others when he was given this incredible responsibility of being a top guy when maybe it was really soon, too soon.”

Omega went on to say that he is quite impressed with how Jay was able to grow into his role and thinks another matchup with “Switchblade” is an exciting thought.

“He was able to transform his look, his character, his wrestling style to really be something unique and something that fits him. So I would love to have that rematch with Jay (White), but the current version of the new Jay.”

White has been appearing on AEW television the past couple of weeks. He’s fresh off a victory over Trent Beretta on the Feb. 18 episode of Rampage.

Omega has been out of action since losing the AEW World Heavyweight Championship to Hangman Page at Full Gear back in Nov. 2021. Kenny told Meltzer that the targeted February return time frame is likely off the table.