Kenny Omega On Post-Wrestling Career: “I’m Always Thinking About It”

Kenny Omega knows that being an in-ring competitor doesn’t last forever.

Omega has put on a slew of classic matches but he has not gone unscathed. “The Best Bout Machine” is currently out of action as he is awaiting hernia surgery. Omega revealed he can actually work through the hernia issue but didn’t want to risk aggravating the injury.

Kenny Omega Talks Life After Wrestling

Kenny Omega appeared on Wrestling Observer Radio and admitted he constantly ponders what the future might hold once his in-ring run is up (h/t Fightful).

“I’m always thinking about it, especially now because you see how fragile everything is and how it could end. I don’t necessarily mean from a personal standpoint. I could be injured, and it’s over, or one of the procedures could go wrong.

“They have to give me the bad news, ‘you’ll never be the same, and you can’t be the person you want to be in the ring,’ or, we wake up tomorrow, and everything digital has been hacked, and there’s an alien life form, and there is no way for material to get out there. It could happen; who knows. It could all end, go out of our control; sorry guys, AEW isn’t a thing, all wrestling isn’t a thing, what is that I do?”

Kenny is an EVP of AEW and one of the promotion’s founding members. His contract with AEW will expire in Feb. 2023.

Omega’s legacy is pretty much sealed at this point. His popularity exploded thanks to his work in NJPW. While his AEW run got off to a slow start, he became the true “Best Bout Machine” fans were hoping for during his AEW World Heavyweight Title reign.