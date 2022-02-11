Health Update On Konnan

Konnan is continuing to deal with health problems as of late. Last month, reports surfaced that the 58-year-old had heart surgery as a result of complications from a bad bout of COVID-19 from a year earlier. He also needs to have his second kidney transplant due to the impacts of the illness.

Konnan had a kidney transplant back in 2007 but now needs another one as a result of damage it took while he was sick with COVID-19.

According to a recent update from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Konnan has two potential donors lined up. He is still waiting on one potential donor to get tested to see if they are compatible. A second potential donor was deemed too overweight but is currently in the process of losing enough weight to be able to donate.

“So right now it’s a waiting game. But he’s been beset by health issues of late but is hoping to travel for the next [of AAA] tapings,” wrote Dave Meltzer

An earlier edition of the Wrestling Observer addressed Konnan’s recent health issues.

“When he had COVID, which was about a year ago, it really messed up his heart and his kidneys. His kidneys are actually in very bad shape right now,” Meltzer said.

“The kidney issue is still ongoing. He’s going to need a kidney transplant again. He thinks he has a donor,” Meltzer continued.