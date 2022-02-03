Kurt Angle Reveals Hilarious Reason He Was Eliminated Early From 2006 Elimination Chamber

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has a rather hysterical reason for being the first person pinned in the New Year’s Revolution Elimination Chamber match back in 2006.

Angle had competed for John Cena‘s WWE Championship in the match. Joining them were Shawn Michaels, Kane, Carlito, and Chris Masters. Ultimately, Cena retained and Edge successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract.

Angle started off the match red hot. He was delivering German suplexes left and right but was quickly eliminated by Michaels courtesy of a Sweet Chin Music.

Classic Game To Blame (Or Thank)

On an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist revealed that all the Elimination Chamber participants except for Cena competed in a game of rock, paper, scissors to see who would get eliminated first.

Angle won and he was thrilled to say the least. This also puts to bed the theory that Angle was out early due to Batista‘s injury that same night working a house show.

“No, we didn’t know at that particular time [of Batista’s injury] and that’s not the reason I got eliminated early. The reason I got eliminated early is because I won [rock, paper, scissors].

“We had a competition because John Cena was the champion. He was gonna retain the title at Elimination Chamber. So, the other five of us decided everybody wanted to get eliminated early.

“They didn’t wanna last the whole match cause they weren’t gonna win and I won [rock, paper, scissors] so I got eliminated first [laughs]. That doesn’t happen very often but we did it that night.”

Angle also noted that he got to choose “HBK” as the one who eliminated him. Angle said he decided on Michaels because the two were going to start a feud that would lead to WrestleMania 21.

