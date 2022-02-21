Kurt Angle Reveals Nixed Plans For His WWE Return

Kurt Angle was supposed to have a program on WWE Television during the WrestleMania season but it was nixed by the officials at the last minute.

There were lots of rumors of what this program was supposed to be. Many even wondered if the Hall Of Famer was supposed to compete at the show of shows.

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic Gold Medallist discussed how a lot of people think that he was being called in for WrestleMania

“There are a lot of rumors going around that I was supposed to be booked for WrestleMania 38, which is not true at all, if you saw the posts, a lot of people thought that I was talking about WrestleMania.”

Revealing the nixed plans, Kurt Angle claimed that he was actually supposed to be involved in a storyline between RK-Bro and The Alpha Academy:

“I was talking about what I was going to do at the Royal Rumble and have the program for a few weeks. Then the blow off would be in Saudi Arabia, where I would referee the match between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy.”

Angle also confirmed that he is not under contract with WWE. He said that it’s unfortunate that his return got nixed but there is nothing you can do about it.

