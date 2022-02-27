Kurt Angle Reveals Reason for Recent Body Transformation

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently posted an image to social media where he looked absolutely jacked.

Angle has been retired from the pro wrestling ring for some time, but fans took the image of the Olympic Gold Medallist being in incredible shape as a sign that he may be preparing for a comeback.

The former WWE Champion addressed the situation on The Kurt Angle Show podcast, saying that he wasn’t prepping for a return to wrestling, not yet anyway, but his weight loss was for a different reason.

Kurt Angle on Weight Loss

“I gained a lot of weight during this pandemic,” Angle revealed on the podcast. “I got up to 260 and I got my butt down to 210 pounds, so I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in even before the Olympics as far as looks, not on a conditioning level or a strength level.

“As far as how I look, this is the best I’ve ever looked and I’m really happy with my progress” Angle continued.

“I started training hard again to get my body back in shape and, not that I’m planning on wrestling, but I want to keep the option open” the WWE Hall of Famer confirmed.

“I’ve been training a lot of physical therapy training, working on my smaller muscles, my core, everything like that. I lost a lot during this pandemic, I couldn’t even walk in a straight line, my balance was off, my strength was off and I was going through a really difficult time. I went through a lot of depression too” the Olympic Gold Medallist noted.

*credit to WrestlingINC for the transcription

Do you think that we will see Kurt Angle wrestle another match for WWE, AEW or someone else? Let us know in the comments.