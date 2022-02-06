Kurt Angle Says His WWE Return Has Been Nixed

Kurt Angle had revealed last month that WWE wanted him to make a brief return to TV but that program has apparently been nixed. The Olympic Gold Medallist recently talked about the Royal Rumble PPV on the latest episode of his podcast. The former world champion revealed that he was in the arena for the show.

Angle mentioned that he went to the show with his wife and they had a great time. However, the program he was supposed to be involved in got canceled at last minute:

“We went to the Rumble and I also did some documentary interviews a day before [and] a photo op with the fans. But I want to make it clear, I’m not signed with the WWE. They weren’t gonna sign me anyway. It was gonna be a three-week program. It got cancelled,” said Kurt Angle, “but you know my obligation is to the show — the Kurt Angle show and that’s it.”

The former Raw GM didn’t reveal any detail on what the promotion wanted him for, or if the cancellation of it had anything to do with the debacle involving Shane McMahon. Kurt Angle was last seen on WWE TV on the May 23, 2020 episode of SmackDown, where he announced the arrival of Matt Riddle. WWE offered him the role of Riddle’s manager but he turned it down.