Lita Segment Announced for WWE Raw This Week

WWE Hall of Famer Lita has been officially announced for an appearance on this Monday’s WWE Raw show from Indianapolis. Due to the Winter Olympics, Raw will air on SyFy.

The appearance will be to build to her match with WWE Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch next Saturday at the Elimination Chamber premium live event in Saudi Arabia.

WWE.com made the announcement:

“Two weeks after making her return to Monday Night Raw and just five days away from her Raw Women’s Championship Match against Becky Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber, WWE Hall of Famer Lita is back on the red brand! “What will the four-time Women’s Champion have in store for the WWE Universe and Big Time Becks as she gets set for an extreme showdown at the Jeddah Premium Live Event?” WWE.com

The two women had an interaction last week on Raw, with Lynch coming out to interrupt Lita’s promo. She acknowledged that her superstardom is possible due to the work Lita put in years ago, noting that there wouldn’t be a Becky Lynch without Lita. However, she also said that now that there is a Becky Lynch, there can be no Lita.

The segment broke down into a fight. In the end, Lita hit Lynch with a Twist of Fate and Moonsault.

Lita’s match for the Raw Women’s Championship against Lynch next Saturday in Saudi Arabia will be her first WWE title opportunity in 15 years. Lita impressed while wrestling in the Royal Rumble a couple of weeks ago and appears to still be in tremendous in-ring shape. The pair should have a good match next Saturday.

Also announced for this Monday’s Raw is an appearance by Brock Lesnar, Damian Priest defending the WWE United States Championship against AJ Styles, and an “RK-Broga Party” featuring Riddle and Randy Orton.

